CJCSC visits Germany, Switzerland, holds meetings with military leaders

Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is on official visit to Germany and Switzerland called on General Eberhard ZORN, Chief of the Defence Forces, Germany.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR, matters of bilateral professional interest including further strengthening of security and defence cooperation between the two countries was brought into discussion during the meeting.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work together for peace, security and stability in the region particularly in Afghanistan.

The CJCSC during his visit of Germany also visited German Infantry School at Hammelburg and Center for Internal Leadership at Kolbenz where he was briefed about the mandate and curriculum of the institutes.

Earlier, upon arrival at German Ministry of Defence a smartly turned out contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Chairman JCSC.

Later, Gen Nadeem Raza also visited Switzerland where he met Lieutenant General Thomas SUSSLI, Chief of Swiss Armed Forces. He reviewed the full gamut of bilateral defence relations and exchanged views on global and regional security environment and enhanced military and defence cooperation between the two Armed Forces.

Gen Nadeem Raza also visited Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP). GCSP is an international foundation that provides executive education and training in comprehensive international peace and security policy.

During the visit of the center, he highlighted the security perspective of Pakistan on geo-strategic situation of the region with emphasis on Afghanistan. The General emphasized upon the need for reconciliation within Afghanistan for regional peace & security.