Our Staff Reporter

CLCP survey completed in S Waziristan

tank   –  The Citizen Losses Compensation Programme (CLCP) survey has been completed at Village Council Karma, Spina Mela Faqiran, South Waziristan District.

CLCP, a federal government-funded initiative, was launched in five tribal districts including South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Orakzai, Khyber and Kurram in 2015. The survey was pending and delayed since last many years. The area people were deprived of compensation due to delay in survey.

The long-awaited survey was conducted on the personal efforts of Inspector General FC South Maj Gen Munir Afsar and Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan.

Under the personal supervision of Asman Manza Brigade Commander, Brig Sameer, Tehsildar Ladha Muhammad Saqlain, Sub Engineer Zubair, School Teacher Jamshed and local FC Wing completed survey within 30 hours.  Despite security concerns, the FC and district administration remained busy until late in the evening.

Elders of Spina Mela Faqiran said that they are grateful to the district administration, Pak Army, and FC for conducting CLCP survey.

