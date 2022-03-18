COAS visits Army Service Corps Centre in Nowshera

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday visited Army Service Corps Centre in Nowshera.

Upon his arrival, General Qamar Javed Bajwa laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha for martyrs.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), COAS also pinned badges of rank on shoulders of Major General Usman Haq to formally install him as Colonel Commandant of Army Service Corps. Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Army Chief appreciated contributions and logistic support of the centre during peacetime and operation.