Our Staff Reporter

Commissioner for beautification of main cities of Bahawalpur Division

BAHAWALPUR   –  Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Captain (retd) Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said that steps were being taken to improve the beauty of the city.

 Monuments will be set up in all the three districts of the division through public-private partnership. Extensive tree planting will be done to make the city green.  He expressed these views while addressing the officers who performed duties at the Cholistan Desert Rally. Commissioner said that beautiful monuments would be set up to decorate highways.

He said that facilities would be enhanced to showcase the historical heritage of the region. He said that steps would be taken to promote international tourism. He said that  food street would be set up at Farid Gate and Dring Stadium. In the ceremony, Commissioner Bahawalpur gave certificates to DG Bahawalpur Development Authority Jam Muhammad Baqa, Additional Commissioner Revenue Khalid Ahmed Mehr, Additional Commissioner Incorporation Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Coordination Faisal Atta Khan, Director Public Relations Dr Nasir Hameed, Director Health Services Fayyaz Ahmed and others for their excellent performance. He  hoped that the officers would continue to improve the performance of their departments with the same energy.

