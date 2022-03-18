News Desk

ECC approves Rs24.26 fertilizer subsidy, enhance support prices to Rs2,200 per maund

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet here on Thursday approved Rs24.26 billion subsidy on fertilizer for Kharif Crops 2022 and also enhanced Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Wheat Crop 2021-22 from Rs.1,950/40 Kg to Rs. 2,200/ 40 Kg.

The meeting was chaired by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin while among others it was attended by Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research (NFS&R), Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, Governor SBP, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers.

The subsidy disbursements would be made billion through provinces using their existing mechanism on sharing basis (50:50) for Phosphatic Fertilizers along with direction to strengthen the tracking system. Federal government share will be Rs 12.13 billion, the statement added.

The committee also approved extension in date for subsidy disbursement to farmers to June 30, 2022.

The summary for extension in date for subsidy disbursement to the farmers on Kharif crop during 2021 on fertilizer (DAP), cotton Seed and Whitefly related pesticides, under Prime Minister’s package for agriculture in 2020-21 was presented by Ministry of NFS&R.

The Federal government has already released Rs. 3.890 billion to the Sindh province and Rs. 0.541 billion to the Baluchistan for the subject scheme, the statement added.

The ECC approved wheat procurement target of Sindh to the level of 1.40 MMT, along with Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs. 77.00 billion and target of Baluchistan to the level of Rs. 0.10 MMT along with CCL for the amount Rs. 6.20 billion.

The ECC approved the revision of Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Wheat Crop 2021-22 from Rs. 1,950/40 Kg to Rs. 2,200/Kg.

Wheat procurement target for Punjab to the tune of 4.00 MMT with Cash Credit Limit of Rs. 220.00 Billion. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was allowed to procure 0.20 MMT from Punjab Food Department with their own financial arrangements.

Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of PASSCO was also revised from Rs. 65.00 Billion to the level of Rs. 72.50 Billion @ Rs. 2,200/40 Kg for procurement of 1.20 MMT of Wheat.

ECC also approved Supplementary Grant of Rs. 50 Billion to Power Division and Rs. 4.5 billion in favour of Ministry of Commerce for Export Development Fund (EDF).

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

ECC approves Rs24.26 fertilizer subsidy, enhance support prices to Rs2,200 per maund

Business

Dawood assures Austrian investors of full govt support

Business

Moeed Yusuf briefed on Pakistan Single Window initiative

Business

Govt asked to take timely measures to prevent likely diesel crisis

Business

Stock market loses 168 points

Business

Rs250 per 40kg increase in minimum support price of wheat approved by ECC

Business

Pak-EU trade increases to 12.2b euros in 2021 after GSP Plus status

Business

Well thought out policy key for mega investment in petrochemical sector: Speakers

Business

SECP passionate for implementing robust code of corporate governance

Business

Engro Foundation becomes largest supporter of Indus River dolphin

1 of 47