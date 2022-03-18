Govt decides to bring Presidential Reference against Horse Trading

It has been decided in the government’s political meeting on Friday chaired by the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan that the government will bring Presidential Reference against horse trading.

According to details, the reference against horse trading will be brought in the light of Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict of 2018.

The premier was briefed by Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Doctor Babar Awan and Attorney General.

It was decided in the meeting that the government will take strict legal action against dissident members of the Assembly and also decided on the future workings of the party.

On this occasion the Prime Minister said we will take such drastic steps against the people involved in horse trading that no one will dare to do anything like this ever again.

The government expressed full commitment on failing no-trust motion.

On the occasion, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that federal government is mulling to file reference at Supreme Court seeking description of Article 63-A in a bid to curb horse trading.

According to details, reference will be filed at Supreme Court as per Article 186.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that assembly members involved in horse trading will be declared ineligible for life time and they would be banned from contesting election again.

As pe sources, Asad Umer, Sheikh Rashid, Fawad Chaudhry and others attended the meeting.