Govt to file reference at SC in a bid to curb horse trading: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that federal government is mulling to file reference at Supreme Court seeking description of Article 63-A in a bid to curb horse trading.

According to details, reference will be filed at Supreme Court as per Article 186.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that assembly members involved in horse trading will be declared ineligible for life time and they would be banned from contesting election again.