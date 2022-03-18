News Desk

Govt to file reference at SC in a bid to curb horse trading: Fawad

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry has said that federal government is mulling to file reference at Supreme Court seeking description of Article 63-A in a bid to curb horse trading.

According to details, reference will be filed at Supreme Court as per Article 186.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that assembly members involved in horse trading will be declared ineligible for life time and they would be banned from contesting election again.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

Pakistan Bar Council condemns Rashid’s statement to implement Governor Rule

Islamabad

Imposition of governor rule: SCBAP denounces statement of Sheikh Rasheed

Islamabad

Govt decides to bring Presidential Reference against Horse Trading

Business

ECC approves Rs24.26 fertilizer subsidy, enhance support prices to Rs2,200 per maund

Islamabad

Protests broke against lawmakers residing in Sindh house

National

Govt mulls legal action against dissident MNAs

Islamabad

Laws available to guide process of leaving political party: Fawad

Karachi

Sindh governor phones Jahangir Tareen

Lahore

PM’s motto “will not consent to anything”: Hamza Shehbaz

Islamabad

Fazl meets Shahbaz for consultation on no-trust motion

1 of 272