Our Staff Reporter

‘Govt working to improve employees’ capacity’

peshawar   –   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation Arshad Ayub on Thursday said that completion of training courses from Government Engineering Academy will help Assistant Engineers in increasing the capacity of the irrigation department and overcome the staff shortage.

He expressed these views in training completing ceremony of 21 Assistant Engineers of Irrigation Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at Government Engineering Academy Lahore. Arshad Ayub said the KP government is working to improve and increase the capacity of government employees and in this regard various service academies have been set up in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari, Secretary Irrigation Punjab Saif Anjum, Chief Engineer North Zone Nasir Ghafoor and other officials were present on the occasion.

Arshad Ayub congratulated the 21 Assistant Engineers of the Irrigation Department on the successful completion of the training course and wished them well.

The first batch of 21 Assistant Engineers of the Irrigation Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa completed the training course from the Government Engineering Academy, Lahore.

