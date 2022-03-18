‘If Sheikh Rashid has a bit of honor left, he should give resignation’: Sharjeel

Former provincial information minister Sharjeel Memon on Friday said that if Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid has a bit of honor left, he should give resignation.

Talking to media outside Sindh House today (on Friday), Sharjeel Memon said that Imran Khan s tiger force displayed the worst terrorism, Islamabad police remained silent and watched the scenario. These protesters did not come suddenly. We consider the attack on the Sindh House an attack on the Sindh province.

He further added that families reside in the Sindh house, we have also seen Bani Gala and PM House, we know about the PTI offices in Sindh but we will not practice the same, they want a situation of the anarchy to prevail, Members of Assembly took refuge in Sindh House after attack on Parliament Lodges.

Sharjeel said that Imran Khan wants politics of confrontation so that there is no voting. This is an attack on the integrity of Pakistan and Sindh province. The PPP leader mentioned that it is the failure of the interior minister Sindh and police. Unfortunately, Imran Khan has made the country to cry.

He added that Imran Niazi wants to declare the decision on the road when the failure is evident. We will not fight our war on road, we will fight it in the parliament.The opposition is mature and does not want confrontation.