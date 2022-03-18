News Desk

Imran Khan has no authority to impose emergency or governor rule: Fazl

Head of the anti-government coalition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan does not have the power to impose emergency or governorship.

Talking about the appointments and transfers on higher posts by the government, the JUI-F chief said that after the submission of the no-confidence motion, any transfer or appointment by the Prime Minister or the government or any related order will be unconstitutional.

He went on to say that Azam Khan s foreign posting is a clear example of nepotism, a person who has been acting as Imran Khan s secretary for the last several years and has been involved in his good and bad deeds.

Any foreign posting after submission of no-trust move is illegal and immoral, he said.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Two more PTI MNAs join list of deserters amid looming no-confidence motion vote

National

PTI to serve show cause notice to deserters

National

‘If Sheikh Rashid has a bit of honor left, he should give resignation’: Sharjeel

National

CJCSC visits Germany, Switzerland, holds meetings with military leaders

National

JUI-F decides to give protection to MNAs

National

Agitated PTI workers storm Sindh House

Karachi

PPP directs activists to protest outside Sindh Governor House

National

PM Imran Khan’s Kurram rally cancelled

Karachi

PTI divided over governor’s rule in Sindh

Karachi

Karachi police make ‘biggest recovery’ of over US$1 bn worth drugs

1 of 241