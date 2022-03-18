IMS conducts technical training

PESHAWAR – The Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar conducted two-day technical training for relevant government stakeholders on ‘Remote Sensing & Geographical Information Systems Basics of Mapping and Monitoring of Water and Land Resources’ under the World Bank and HEC funded project ‘Achieving SDG 6: Inclusive Governance of Urban Water & Sanitation’ at the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar.

In the opening remarks, Dr Mohsin Khan, Director IM Sciences, welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the role of technology and scientific tools in solving water and sanitation related issues in district Peshawar.

He explained that IM Sciences in collaboration with the provincial and federal government departments is taking up steps to build the capacities of the relevant government department for solving water and sanitation related issues.

Dr Shakeel Hayat briefed the participants about the milestones achieved so far under the project. Dr Aftab Nazir, a GIS/Remote Sending expert from the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education Netherlands is the lead trainer for this training.