Our Staff Reporter

IMS conducts technical training

PESHAWAR    –   The Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar conducted two-day technical training for relevant government stakeholders on ‘Remote Sensing & Geographical Information Systems Basics of Mapping and Monitoring of Water and Land Resources’ under the World Bank and HEC funded project ‘Achieving SDG 6: Inclusive Governance of Urban Water & Sanitation’ at the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar.

In the opening remarks, Dr Mohsin Khan, Director IM Sciences, welcomed the distinguished guests and highlighted the role of technology and scientific tools in solving water and sanitation related issues in district Peshawar.

 He explained that IM Sciences in collaboration with the provincial and federal government departments is taking up steps to build the capacities of the relevant government department for solving water and sanitation related issues.

Dr Shakeel Hayat briefed the participants about the milestones achieved so far under the project. Dr Aftab Nazir, a GIS/Remote Sending expert from the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education Netherlands is the lead trainer for this training.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

KP govt finalises strategy to make Peshawar narcotics-free

National

ECP teams penalise MPs

Islamabad

SC dismisses K-E appeal against Sindh High Court judgment

National

CLCP survey completed in S Waziristan

Islamabad

Pharma industry asks govt to withdraw sales tax

National

Buddhist monks visit Peshawar Museum

National

‘Govt working to improve employees’ capacity’

National

Breast cancer slowly becoming endemic in Pakistan: Speakers

National

12,500 saplings to be planted in Bannu in spring

Islamabad

Govt launches Green Youth Movement to ensure better environment

1 of 404