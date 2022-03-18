News Desk

Islamabad’s Red Zone expanded amid ongoing political turmoil

Federal government on Friday widened the scope of Section 144 and included one acre of more area in the Red Zone.

According to a notification issued by the district administration, the red zone includes Embassy Road, South University Road, Khayaban-e-Iqbal, Shahrah-e-Suhrawardy, Serena Chowk and Dhokri Chowk and other areas including Murree Road, Third Avenue, South Area of Khayaban-e-Iqbal, China Embassy have also been included in the Red Zone.

The notification also stated that the security forces have been directed to remain on red alert in the red zone at all times.

Strict legal action will be taken against the violators of the red zone while Section 144 has been imposed for two more months.

