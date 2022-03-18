JUI-F decides to give protection to MNAs

Amid high political temperature in the country after opposition submitted no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) decided to give protection to national assembly members.

JUI-F spokesperson Aslam Ghauri said that the volunteers of the party will leave for Sindh House.

He said, “Our volunteers will be present where there is lawlessness,” adding that groups hooligans were being entered in the red zone under police surveillance.

Ghauri said that the hooliganism of PTI will be dealt in all circumstances.

He directed the workers of Rawalpindi, Islamabad to immediately reach Islamabad, adding that the responsibility will be on the government if any worker is harmed.