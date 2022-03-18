Karachi police make ‘biggest recovery’ of over US$1 bn worth drugs

Police claimed to have made one the biggest drug recovery in Karachi after it found a cache of narcotics worth over US$1 billion.

The action was carried out by district West police after it recovered a cache of drugs near Northern By-pass. “We intercepted a vehicle and during search, drugs was found from the car,” DIG West Nasir Aftab said and added, “the arrested driver later identified the location where other cache of narcotics was hidden.”

He said that the recovered narcotics weighed around 5.5 tonnes and is worth over US$1 billion which is one the biggest recoveries being made by Karachi police. The cache included multi-variety drugs.

The DIG West said that raids were being carried out to arrest other members of the gang.

In February this year, Sindh Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Department seized drugs worth billions of rupees from a vacant plot situated in Karachi’s Surjani Town.

According to details, Sindh Anti-Narcotics Department conducted a operation in Sector 70-D of Surjani Town and recovered drugs worth US$1.4 billion.

Addressing a press conference, Sindh Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Mukesh Kumar Chawla said heroin was conceded in plastic bags. He said that one accused was also arrested from the crime scene.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway, he told the media.