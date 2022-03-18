KP govt finalises strategy to make Peshawar narcotics-free

peshawar – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalised a comprehensive strategy to make the provincial capital, Peshawar narcotics-free and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given go ahead for the implementation of the strategy on ground. Under the strategy sustained and well-coordinate efforts would be taken for the detoxification and rehabilitation of drug addicts as well as crackdowns against drug paddlers and suppliers.

A high-level meeting in this regard was held here on Thursday with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in chair. Provincial Cabinet members Taimur Jhagra, Anwar Zeb Khan, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM, concerned administrative secretaries, Commissioner Peshawar Division, CCPO Peshawar and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The meeting decided to make amendments in the relevant provincial laws so as to enhance the punishments including fines and imprisonment for the producers, suppliers and users of narcotics to the maximum level; and the relevant authorities were directed for necessary steps to this end. It was also decided to take up matter with the federal government regarding amendments in the federal narcotics control laws.

The Chief Minister directed Commissioner Peshawar Division to lead the implementation process of the said strategy. He said the provincial government will go all-out to provide the required financial assistance to execute the resources in letter and spirit. While briefing the meeting about various aspects of the strategy, it was told that the strategy would be executed in three phases.

The first phase comprises of roundups of drug addicts and crackdown against the drug paddlers. In the second phase, detoxification and medical treatment of drug addicts would be focused in order to rehabilitate them to normal life.

Besides, drug addicts’ database would also be developed for effective follow ups. While in the third phase rehabilitated drug addicts would be imparted skills training and will be provided employment opportunities in collaboration with private sectors. The meeting was informed that over 1800 beds have been arranged in public and private rehabilitation centres in order to carry out detoxification of the drug addicts.

The meeting was informed that in order to ensure institutional coordination among all stakeholders a central control room will be established in Deputy Commissioner Office with Additional Deputy Commissioner Peshawar as its in-charge/focal person. The control room will have Universal Access toll free number (1052) for all types of coordinations and operations.

The chief minister on the occasion said that after successful execution of the strategy in Peshawar, it will be replicated in other districts in order to eradicate the menace of narcotics from all over the province.