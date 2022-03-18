‘Migratory birds’ ready to switch allegiance to ‘new bosses’

ISLAMABAD – The sudden appearance of lawmakers from treasury benches in the media against party’s policy has changed the political scenario in the country even before the voting on no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Achieving the magic figure of 172 for no-trust motion, after the clear indication of these political rebellions, now seemingly not much difficult for the joint opposition. The opposition, having 162 votes in the National Assembly, was in need of only 10 votes to make its move against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The focus of joint opposition has seemingly shifted on these dissidents [around dozen in number], as it was on the government’s coalition partners [PML-Q, MQM-P and Balochistan Awami Party]. The interesting aspect in the political scenario exposed that majority of political turncoats are again intending to change their loyalties. Most of these political migratory birds would not go against its own political party for the first time. It is quite clear from political history that politicians never feel shy to change loyalties for ‘greener pastures’.

The ‘tone and tenor’ of most of these members clearly reflect that they would no more stay in the party, even if not appear in the vote of no-confidence motion. Majority of these political figures including Raja Riyaz, Noor Alam Khan, Basit Sultan, Ahmed Dehar, Nawab Sher , Khwaja Sheraz, Amir Talal Gopang and Riaz Mazari appearing in the media are from the Southern Punjab belt. Though wind of change normally witnesses in the political arena around three months before the general polls but this time it appears over a year before. The parliamentary political figures emerged with their typical ‘grievances’ in the media. Most of these disgruntled MPs openly start criticising policies of their own political parties before switching their loyalties. The main transition of these political migratory birds, as per the political history, is once again being witnessed in the treasury benches. Before the recognition of ruling party (PTI) in the Parliament, the turncoats from Punjab had mainly two lucrative choices either to stand with the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) or contest on the ticket of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The entry of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the political landscape has created one more option for these habitual political turncoats. These ‘disloyal’ members start showing teeth to their party bigwigs and could prove ‘harmful’ for the party. At this political juncture, these lawmakers are apparently not much afraid of defection clause. As the party’s bigwigs have clearly told them to face defection clauses, in case of going against the party.

The article related to defection clause clearly says, “If a member of a parliamentary party (a) resigns from membership of his political party or join another parliamentary : or (b) votes or abstains from voting contrary to any direction issued by his party to which he belongs, in relation to (i) election of Prime Minister or a Chief Minister, or (i i) or a vote of no-confidence (i i i) or money bill or a constitution (amendment), he may be declared in writing by the party head to have defected,”. According to the rules and procedures, the copy of imposition of defection clause is referred to the ECP for further necessary action including de-seating the member from his seat.

Whereas, the parliamentary history revealed the defection clause had never been imposed on a politician, as normally they prefer to resign and contest in bye-polls. The politicians in the past were seen avoiding to cross-limit. Background discussions with the members from Punjab revealed that around a dozen MPs would switch their loyalties. The annoyed MPs, mainly backbenchers, would prefer to contest election as an independent candidate or from some other political party. Political pundits viewed that parliamentarians mainly from the ruling party after failing to get ministerial positions or any other important role prefer to leave the party but often face the same fate in other political parties even after becoming parliamentarian.