MATEEN HAIDER

Moonis Elahi flies to London, likely to meet Nawaz today

ISLAMABAD   –   PML-Q top leader and Federal Minister Moonis Elahi yesterday departed to United Kingdom where he is expected to meet PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif in London and deliver an important message from his father Parvez Elahi.

Credible sources told The Nation that the meeting between Moonis Elahi and Nawaz Sharif was arranged through backdoor contacts between the two parties. The meeting is expected to take place today at Nawaz Sharif residence in London. Moonis would return home early next week. According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif would formally give his consent to Parvez Elahi whether to give Punjab chief minister slot to Parvez Elahi or otherwise in return for their support to the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

PTI govt rocked by dissident MNAs

Islamabad

PM continues meetings with MNAs ahead of no-confidence vote

Islamabad

PM, Bahrain’s Commander discuss matters of mutual interest

Islamabad

COAS visits Army Service Corps Centre in Nowshera

Islamabad

IHC directs PM, Asad Umar to remove court registrar objections

National

Steps underway to establish banking courts at district level, says LHC CJ

National

Commissioner for beautification of main cities of Bahawalpur Division

Islamabad

‘Migratory birds’ ready to switch allegiance to ‘new bosses’

Islamabad

Pakistan in political turmoil

Islamabad

SCBA urges SC to intervene to avoid violence

1 of 417