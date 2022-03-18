Moonis Elahi flies to London, likely to meet Nawaz today

ISLAMABAD – PML-Q top leader and Federal Minister Moonis Elahi yesterday departed to United Kingdom where he is expected to meet PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif in London and deliver an important message from his father Parvez Elahi.

Credible sources told The Nation that the meeting between Moonis Elahi and Nawaz Sharif was arranged through backdoor contacts between the two parties. The meeting is expected to take place today at Nawaz Sharif residence in London. Moonis would return home early next week. According to the sources, Nawaz Sharif would formally give his consent to Parvez Elahi whether to give Punjab chief minister slot to Parvez Elahi or otherwise in return for their support to the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan.