Our Staff Reporter

NP delegation visits Rehman Malik’s house for condolence

ISLAMABAD   –   Central Senior Vice President of National Party Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Muhammad Shahi yesterday visited the residence of late Senator Rehman Malik for condolence. Senator Mir Kabir Ahmed Shahi and Shawas Bizenjo offered condolences to Umer Rehman Malik and Ali Rehman Malik, sons of the late Rehman Malik. Senator Rehman Malik’s services to the country and nation will always be remembered, said Senator Mir Kabir Shahi Ali Rehman Malik and Omar Rehman Malik thanked the National Party leaders for their condolences.

