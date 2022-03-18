Pakistan in political turmoil

Match-fixing is unethical but it is a reality. It hurts badly when your own players either underperform or twist an ankle just a day before the final. The worst case scenario is when your own players openly start singing to the tunes of your opponents and you do not have the option to change the set of umpires or even ask for a suitable replacement. Such an unethical situation raises serious questions on the morals of the rebel or defecting players. Nevertheless, it also reflects badly on the skills of the team-management particularly on the selection of the playing eleven. Ironically, unlike cricket, in politics, even the reserve players have the power to unsettle the team with their presence or absence from the venue and change the tournament’s complexion altogether. A million-dollar question is: what steps did you take when you came to know of the presence of a cat in the bag? Why would you wait for the cat to be out of the bag?

Rules of the game cannot be changed during an ongoing tournament. Secondly, rules are made only to caution the perpetrators of serious consequences and as such do not put a permanent bar on not violating them. In the process of raising a nation, PM Imran Khan perhaps forgot one very important aspect of his out-of-the box endeavour. The incumbent Parliament consists of people from the still-to-be-raised nation and he needed to act timely and accordingly if at all he wanted to avert the unthinkable from happening. His unwavering confidence in honesty and purposefulness in bringing the nation firmly to its feet perhaps restrained him from re-visiting the inherent follies of the Pakistani-way of politics.

Thirdly, you do not launch a counterattack before effectively and squarely averting the enemy’s attack first unless you are one hundred per cent sure of your victory. There was no harm in at least meeting the ‘possible rebellious elements’Fourthly, if the idea was to defeat the no confidence move, all matters of ego and self-esteem should have been sidelined, for the time being, as ‘flexibility’ is one of the effective tools of politics and cardinal principles of statesmanship. Showing flexibility at critical junctures enhances a leader’s political stature and must not be construed as a weakness. Fifthly, absorbing pressure under challenging situations does not mean anything unless you initiate certain practical measures to first forestall and then avert an imminent danger to your Govt.

The Sindh House get together and PTI’s dissident Parliamentarians coupled with the threat of Governor’s rule in Sindh and the promised show of power just before and during the vote have turned the uncertainty attached to the ongoing political turmoil into serious apprehensions of an unending law and order situation. The game is getting uglier as the opposition approaches the D-Day. Surprisingly, the 220 million people of Pakistan have forgotten about the price hike just before Ramzan and other ‘irrelevant’ subjects like the adverse economic effects of the ongoing war in Ukraine, the landing of an Indian surface-to-surface unarmed missile in Pakistan, the brutal clutches of IMF and FATF, the GSP+ review, the nose diving rupee, the return of the ‘looted money’ to Pakistan, and the second dose of Covid-19. It seems the no confidence move and its early outcome would solve all present and future problems facing Pakistan and its people. A plethora of questions need answers as the soon-to-be-raised nation awaits the outcome of the present political ruckus & rumpus. One thing, however, could be said with utmost certainty. Facing serious security and economic threats, Pakistan can ill-afford to go through an internal political turmoil for a longer period of time or experience any untoward incident of law and order. Just a reminder that there is a cricket team presently visiting Pakistan after twenty-four years, and coinciding with the Pakistan Day Celebrations, the OIC Foreign Ministers are due to arrive in Islamabad soon.

NAJM US SAQIB

— The writer is a former Ambassador of Pakistan.