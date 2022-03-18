Pakistan sends first consignment of humanitarian aid to Ukraine

War-hit Ukraine on Friday received first batch of humanitarian aid from the government of Pakistan after it was delivered via Poland.

According to the details, Pakistan’s embassy in Poland handed over the nine-ton aid which included medicines, electro-medical equipment, food supplies and beds to the Polish aid agency.

Second C-130 carrying humanitarian assistance for Ukraine has arrived at Lublin Airport, Poland. Pakistan Embassy in Poland is handing over relief cargo to Polish Government Strategic Reserve Agency.@ForeignOfficePk @FMPublicDiploPK @OfficialDGISPR pic.twitter.com/jPnPhdVDZV — Pakistan Embassy Poland (@PakinPoland_) March 17, 2022

The Polish authorities will deliver the supplies to the Ukrainian authorities.

Two days back, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi handed over relief goods to the Ukrainian Ambassador.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan has always acted as a responsible and peace-loving country and stood by the international community during disasters.

Earlier this month, European Union (EU) president Ursula Von Der Leyen requested Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to play a role of a mediator for resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The development was confirmed by Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry.

As per details, the EU president made a telephone call to PM Imran Khan to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict which is deepening with every passing day. Chaudhry said Ursula Von Der Leyen requested PM Imran Khan for mediation in the conflict.