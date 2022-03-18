News Desk

PDWP approves development scheme for Secondary Healthcare Dept

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved development scheme of Secondary Healthcare & Medical Education Department Sector with an estimated cost of Rs.399,454.00 million.

The scheme was approved in the 68th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Implementation of Universal Health Coverage under Health Insurance Program in Punjab (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 399,454.00 million and sent to CDWP for its final approval.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

