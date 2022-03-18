Pharma industry asks govt to withdraw sales tax

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association on Thursday gave the government a five-day ultimatum to withdraw a 17 percent sales tax on import of raw material for production of the medicines.

The association’s chairman Qazi Muhammad Mansoor Dilawar said that they would be left with no option but to come on the streets against the government if it failed to withdraw the tax.

Addressing a press conference here in Islamabad, he said that they had held three meetings with Finance Minister Senator Shaukat Tarin on the issue but no headway was made.

He said the government had backed out of its own promise of refunding the tax amount to the industry at the export and purchase stage, but it had now promulgated a rule to refund the tax amount only after the consumption.

Dilawar said that this would crush the industry, and urged the government to either fully withdraw the tax or refund it on the purchase stage.

He said the industry would be forced to go on strike if the government failed to withdraw it in next five days.

He said that this would result in essential drugs shortage and price hike in the local market, adding that public would suffer due to the unjustified tax and the government’s failure to address it.

The association’s vice-chairman Arshad Mahmood said the industry was fulfilling between 80 to 90 percent of the local medicines demand besides providing jobs opportunities to around one million people.