PM, Bahrain’s Commander discuss matters of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Bahrain, which he said are rooted deep in shared faith, values and cordiality.

The PM was talking to National Guard Commander of Bahrain, General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, who called on him in Islamabad on Thursday. Imran Khan lauded the efforts on both sides to build an enhanced partnership and underscored the imperative of forging deeper and diverse economic, trade and investment cooperation. The National Guard Commander conveyed cordial greetings of King and Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain to Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Highlighting the high esteem accorded to the Bahraini leadership by the government and people of Pakistan, the Prime Minister warmly reciprocated the sentiments. The visiting Commander expressed his country’s firm resolve to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields. He expressed thanks for Pakistan’s steadfast support and underlined that the two countries always stood by each other at difficult times.

He congratulated the Prime Minister on the designation of 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia by the United Nations (UN) as a result of a landmark resolution introduced by Pakistan, on behalf of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

PM Khan conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming the King as well as the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain in Pakistan at the earliest convenience.