PPP directs activists to protest outside Sindh Governor House

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has asked its activists to protest outside Governor House and homes of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers.

The call for protest outside governor house and homes of the PTI lawmakers has been given to the PPP activists by party leaders in Karachi after a number of PTI activists gathered outside Sindh House where disgruntled MNAs of the ruling party are present.

It is pertinent to mention here that the claim made by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan about presence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs by the opposition, has proved right after a number of ruling party’s lawmakers have appeared on screen from Islamabad’s Sindh House yesterday.

Three former prime ministers on Friday also claimed that the PTI government is planning to abduct its dissident MNAs from the Sindh House with the help of Islamabad police and administration.

In a letter jointly endorsed by former premiers, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Raja Parvez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, they said Prime Minister Imran Khan and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed will be responsible for any police action inside the Sindh House.

“We are also warning police and administration to stay away from political process and if they become a part of it then it would be considered violation of Constitution,” they said and added, “all those who would become part of this violation and abet the process should be ready to face the consequences.”

The prime ministers said that a repetition of an episode like Parliamentary Lodges will have serious repercussions. “Imran Khan is unable to bring 172 members and now plans to abduct them through police and administration,” they said.