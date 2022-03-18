Protests broke against lawmakers residing in Sindh house

People have started staging protests in Lahore and Faisalabad on Friday against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of National Assembly (MNAs) residing in Sindh house in Islamabad.

According to details, panaflexes can be seen at different places against MNA Raja Riaz whereas a protest is being staged outside the house of MNA Wajeeha Akram.

As per sources, the protestors said that Wajeeha Akram had the mandate of PTI and according to what she has done now, she should resign from the party.