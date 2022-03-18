Sindh governor phones Jahangir Tareen

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government has once again initiated establishing contact with Jahangir Tareen.

According to details, Sindh Governor Imran Ismai made telephone call to Jahangir Tareen who is currently residing in London. As per sources, telephonic connection couldn’t be established among the governor and Jahangir Tareen. Neither meeting was finalized between Sindh Governor Imran Ismai and Jahangir Tareen.

On the other hand, Jahangir Tareen group will discuss current political situation in a session that will be held at 6 pm today. The session will be held at the residence of Jahangir Tareen. During the session, Jahangir Tareen group will decide about making alliance with whom.