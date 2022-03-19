Dissident members will soon return to their old fold: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that most of the dissident members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were staying in Sindh House will soon return.

Addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project on Saturday, he said that huge bags of money had been doled out to purchase loyalties of people.

“There is a market to purchase conscience of people through illegal pelf. The police force was summoned from the Sindh province to guard the Sindh House where illegal activities were happening,” he added.

The prime minister said that the nation’s anger would keep on brewing with the opposition’s push for its no-confidence motion, adding that the public should witness this kind of politics which had always pushed the country behind in terms of progress and prosperity.

Imran Khan went on to say that it was necessary for the public to realize what was happening in the country now, adding that the public should realize the politics of ill-gotten wealth.

These people, he said, had plundered the national wealth and sent it abroad. No one among them ever felt ashamed.

These things did not happen in a democratic system, the prime minister said, adding in the West, or the United Kingdom where he spent most of his life, there was no place for corrupt elements.

He also stressed the need to ring-fence the major cities for the protection of cultivable land and ordered the relevant authorities to produce master plans of all megacities at the earliest.

He said due to rapid increase in population our cities are under stress and they are expanding and green cover is fading. He said special attention is being paid to all new projects to protect green areas and make them environment-friendly.

Mentioning the importance of Central Business District and Ravi city, the Prime Minister said these projects will not only increase economic activities but will also help control the unplanned sprawl of Punjab’s capital.

The Prime Minister said Lai Nullah is also of significant importance for the twin cities, therefore, soon its plan will be finalized for construction.