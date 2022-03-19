Federer to donate $500,000 to support children in Ukraine

Amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, Roger Federer on Friday said that his foundation would donate $500,000 “to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.”

“We will provide support to children from Ukraine – around 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it is an extremely important time to provide access to education and we want to support them in dealing with this extremely traumatic experience to deal with,” Federer said on Twitter.

“Through the Roger Federer Foundation we will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $500,000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children,” he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 816 civilians have been killed and 1,333 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the UN said, while noting that figure is actually probably higher.

More than 3.27 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.