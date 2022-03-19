Anadolu

Federer to donate $500,000 to support children in Ukraine

Amid Russia’s war on Ukraine, Roger Federer on Friday said that his foundation would donate $500,000 “to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.”

“We will provide support to children from Ukraine – around 6 million Ukrainian children are currently out of school and we know it is an extremely important time to provide access to education and we want to support them in dealing with this extremely traumatic experience to deal with,” Federer said on Twitter.

“Through the Roger Federer Foundation we will be supporting War Child Holland with a donation of $500,000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children,” he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which started on Feb. 24, has drawn international condemnation, led to financial restrictions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

At least 816 civilians have been killed and 1,333 injured in Ukraine since the beginning of the war, the UN said, while noting that figure is actually probably higher.

More than 3.27 million people have also fled to neighboring countries, said the UN refugee agency.

Continue Reading
More Stories
Sports

Pakistan players will give their best to win final Test: Saqlain Mushtaq

Lahore

Marathon 2023 will be historic, vows Commissioner Karachi

Lahore

We’ll play tough cricket to get result in decisive 3rd Test, says Saqlain

Lahore

DP, Newage enter MidCity National Open Polo final

Lahore

IBIT Sports Gala 2022 concludes at PU

Lahore

Thikirin, Rimsha dominate opening round of Int’l Ladies Golf

Lahore

Triple crowns for Asad, Omer in Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis

Islamabad

Pak-Aus ODIs, T20I shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

Newspaper

Farman wins Pakistan Day Cycle Race

Lahore

ZS Lions win in Tower 21 Polo Super League

1 of 34

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More