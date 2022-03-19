Govt likely to summon NA session on March 25

Hours after the opposition threatened to stage a “sit-in” in the lower house and disrupt the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit if the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan is not presented in the National Assembly on Monday, the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is likely summon National Assembly session on March 25.

It is to be noted that the joint opposition had threatened to hold a sit-in in the House and stop the OIC meeting if the no-confidence motion was not tabled in the National Assembly on Monday.

The ministers strongly condemned Bilawal s statement and Shah Mehmood expressed hope that Bilawal would not become an Indian tool to sabotage the OIC meeting while Sheikh Rashid challenged Bilawal to stop the conference if he had the courage.