News Desk

Karachi: Callous mother confesses to 22-days-old daughter’s murder

A woman arrested from Liaquatabad Karachi, in the murder investigation of a baby girl, has confessed to murdering her 22-day-old daughter.

According to details, Sindh Police had detained a mother under the investigation of her 22-day-old daughter.  The callous mother later admitted to murdering her own daughter.

According to the police, they have also recovered the weapon used to murder the toddler. Daughter used to interrupt our sleep during the night, which often led to a fight between the coupe, the mother said.

The Police had recovered the body of a 22-day-old girl, mysteriously found dead at her house in Karachi’s Liaquatabad.

The woman, after committing the murder, had tried to paint the incident as a robbery. She also fainted when the police had reached her house, the police reported.

The girl’s mother, in her earlier statement, told police that a boy stormed into her house from the roof and pushed her with force. In the act she fainted, after hitting her head with the fridge, she added.

She had claimed that when she regained consciousness, her baby girl’s throat was cut and she was dead.

The girl’s father had registered the murder case in Liaquatabad police station under section 302.

