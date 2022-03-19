Karachi: Construction work on Red Line BRT begins

The Sindh government has started construction work on Karachi’s Red Line BRT project, according to Trans Karachi – the operator of Karachi Breeze System.

As per reports, the construction work on Karachi Bus Rapid Transit Red Line started on March 14. In the first phase, the route from Tank Chowk near Malir Halt to Safoora Chowrangi will be completed.

In this connection, the traffic police have issued alternate routes to ensure a smooth flow of traffic in the construction site area.

According to a plan, the traffic police have advised people to avoid Tank Chowk to Saforra Chowrangi via Check Post No 6, Malir Cantt route.

People coming from M9 motorway and Malir Cantt can take University Road opposite to Malir Cantt Check Post No. 5 to go towards Safoora Chowrangi.

Similarly, the commuters coming from Tank Chowk can take Cantt Road if want to go towards University Road.

Commuters coming from Tank Check/Model Colony can take the Cantt Road to go towards Pehalwan Goth.