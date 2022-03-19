Moonis Elahi takes a jibe at Fawad over seat adjustment claim

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi on Saturday reacted to Federal Minister for Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry’s statement about seat adjustment favour to the coalition partners.

Moonis in a tweet while reacting to Fawad’s interview to Dunya News, asked the PTI leader to check the results from the election commission.

“Even after seat adjustment, PTI MPA got less votes than PML-Q MNA from the same constituency. Who helped who?”

In the clip, Fawad while responding to a query said the government does not have the kind of allegiance with their allies as it did in the past. “But, it’s obvious the allies have come on our seat adjustment. Some of the allies were not even able to get one or two seats had we not adjusted seats with them,” he said.

It merits mention that opposition seeks to throw Khan out after rallying thousands of people on a campaign that he has mismanaged the economy, governance and foreign policy.

No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his term in office.

The joint opposition consists of major parties such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) – of former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto – and has a strength of nearly 163 in the lower house.

It needs a simple majority of 172 to prevail in the no-confidence vote.