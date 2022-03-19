Motorcyclist crushed to death in Sheikhupura

An over speeding dumper crushed a young motorcyclist to death here on Saturday, police said.

According to details, the accident took place at Lahore Road near Joyan Wala Morr in Sheikhupura where a recklessly driven dumper ran over a motorcycle.

Youth motorcyclist identified as Parvez 32, was killed on the spot in the accident and the dumper driver escaped the scene.

The body was shifted to the hospital where it was handed over to heirs after legal formalities. The police impounded the dumper and after registering a case against the driver largely started raids for his arrest.