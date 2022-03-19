Official anthem of 48th OIC CFM session launched in Islamabad

The official anthem of the 48th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers “Hum Mustafavi Hain’ was launched in Islamabad today (Saturday).

It is the official anthem of the OIC which was written by Jamiluddin Aali.

Speaking on the occasion, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi thanked Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for refreshing the old memories and emotions through the remixing of the song.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it is a matter of great honour for Pakistan that in a matter of few months, it is hosting the OIC meeting for the second time. He said several foreign ministers from the OIC countries will attend the meeting.

The Foreign Minister said this session is special because it is coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the creation of Pakistan.

He said the OIC foreign ministers will also attend Pakistan Day parade where they will witness our national unity, professionalism of armed forces and the different colours of our culture.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers is taking place at a very critical juncture when the Muslim Ummah is faced with many challenges including the outstanding disputes of Kashmir and Palestine. He said our efforts against Islamophobia have borne fruit as the UN has declared 15th March as an international day against Islamophobia.

He said we will also try to draw attention towards the persecution of minorities especially Muslims in India. Besides, further deliberations will be held on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister said it will be our effort to chart out a way forward to deal with multiple challenges including those of climate change and the economic difficulties caused by Covid-19. The theme of the conference is unity and partnership.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the OIC session is likely to adopt over one hundred resolutions.

Earlier in his remarks, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain recalled that it was in 1974 that the OIC through a resolution had declared ‘Hum Mustafavi Hain’ as the official song of the OIC. He said each stanza of this song is inspired from Quran.

The theme of the song is: “hold firmly to the rope of Allah and do not be divided”. He said we have tried to maintain the originality of the anthem.