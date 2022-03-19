Opposition announces no-trust motion against KP govt

Lower Dir: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) KP chapter on Saturday announced that the joint opposition has decided to file a no-trust motion against CM Mahmood Khan to oust Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in KP.

Addressing a press conference, PPP provincial president said the opposition parties including JUI-F, ANP and PPP are on the same page and will bring no-confidence motion to oust PTI-led KP government.

“At least 45 MPAs from the PTI were in contact with the opposition parties,” he said, adding that motion will be submitted in KP Assembly after voting on trust-move against PM Imran Khan in Parliament.

The decision to submit no-trust motion in provincial assembly came weeks after joint opposition submitted no-confidence motion against PM Khan in National Assembly.

After submitting the motion in the NA Secretariat, the opposition has been trying to woo PTI allies into supporting its no-trust move.

In another development, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has served show-cause notice to its 14 members of National Assembly (MNAs) for joining hands with opposition for no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The show-cause notice has been issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar and it read that reportedly the MNAs have violated the party discipline and joined hands with opposition for a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The notice said that as per the article 63 (1) (A), the lawmakers are bound to implement the party policy.

The MNAs who were issued notices included Raja Riaz, Nawab Sher Waseer, Noor Alam Khan, Ramesh Kumar, Wajiha Akram, Nuzhat Pathan, Rana Mohammad, Sardar Riaz Mehmood, Khawaja Sheeraz, Malik Ahmed, Muhammad Abdul Ghaffar Watto, Syed Basit Sultan, Aamir Talal and Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan.