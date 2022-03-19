Opposition parties always give priority to their personal interests: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is giving irresponsible statements over the matter of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)’s Foreign Ministers Conference.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the dates regarding the holding of the OIC Foreign Ministers conference were finalized four months ago.

The Minister of State said after 15 years the OIC Foreign Ministers session is going to be held in Pakistan but the opposition is politicking on the matter.

Farrukh Habib said the current opposition parties have always given priority to their personal interests over the national interest.