News Desk

Opposition parties have Plan-B in case of no-trust move failure

The Opposition parties have prepared Plan-B in case of failure in the no-trust move against prime minister Imran Khan, quoting sources.

According to sources, Plan ‘C’ will also be devised if the Plan-B failed or intended results were not attained timely.

“Removing the prime minister with the no-trust move is the Plan ‘A’ under which contacts were developed with the government’s allies and its estranged members, sources said.

“If the no-confidence move fails the opposition will immediately move to the Plan-B and will exert pressure over the prime minister to seek the vote of confidence,” according to sources.

“The vote of confidence will be demanded from the prime minister as per the legal and constitutional procedure,” sources said. “The option of resignations from the estranged treasury members is the part of the Plan-B”.

The President and the Speaker will be informed in writing about the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that total 172 members support will be required to the opposition for success of the no-trust move. The prime minister would have also required backing of 172 legislators to win the vote of confidence.

It is to be mentioned here that a consultative session of the opposition leaders has been summoned at the residence of Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif for consultation over the political situation and the no-trust move.

The meeting will also discuss the PTI workers attack at Sindh House yesterday and the matters related to the PDM long march.

