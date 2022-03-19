News Desk

Pakistan players will give their best to win final Test: Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq assured the cricket fans that the home team would give its best to ensure the final Test be “result-oriented.”

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Mushtaq reiterated that Pakistan will follow the course of playing tough cricket, expecting a result in the series decider.

He highlighted that the Australians play tough cricket and obviously “we have to play tough cricket against them.”

Mushtaq heaped praises on the Pakistan team for pulling off a rearguard draw against Australia in the second Test of the ongoing series.

“History was made in the second Test against Australia; the players turned the impossible into possible. I am proud of the way the whole team has made history,” he added.

Mushtaq said that the National Stadium’s pitch had all the elements for Test cricket in it.

Pakistan head coach also backed the middle-order batter, Fawad Alam, for his below-par performance in the second Test. “I think Fawad performed in his way. He could not get a chance to bat in the first Test, while a couple of good balls resulted in his dismissals in the second Test,” he said.

The head coach also commented on Yasir Shah’s inclusion and revealed lack of match fitness halted Yasir from making it to the Playing XI.

Mushtaq concluded that the home side is confident to win the series by winning the third Test. The final match of the series between Pakistan and Australia will begin on Monday.

