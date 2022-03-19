News Desk

Pakistan reports 483 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 2 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,521,513. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 30,328 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 483 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,547 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,091 in Sindh, 6,307 in KP, 1,022 in Islamabad, 792 in Azad Kashmir, 378 in Balochistan and 191 in GB.

