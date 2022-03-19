PM postpones Kurram visit due to bad weather

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday postponed his scheduled day-long visit to Parachinar, a town in Kurram district KP, due to bad weather.

The PM was scheduled to address a public meeting in Parachinar where he was to announce a huge economic and development package for the Kurram district. The PM, however, in a short video message for Parachinar people expressed his deep regrets for postponing his visit due to bad weather and said he would visit the area in future. He asked the people to participate in the LG polls with full preparation.

Khan would now be visiting Malakand tomorrow where he would be addressing a big public meeting.

It is to be noted here that the Election Commission of Pakistan has already taken notice of the PM’s planned visit to Malakand and directed the KP government not to host any public meeting which, the Commission said, if it takes place then it would be in violation of the election code of conduct.