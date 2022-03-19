PM to emerge victorious in no-confidence motion: Sindh Governor

Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge victorious in the no-confidence motion.

Addressing a news conference in Karachi on Saturday, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has given a chance to dissent members to return to the party and in seven days.

The Governor Sindh said Election Commission is silent on horse-trading saying that buying and selling consciences is a shameful act. He said dissent members will be accountable to the people in their constituency.