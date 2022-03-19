News Desk

PPP postpones of public meetings in Chitral, Upper Dir

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Friday announced the postponement of public meetings in Chitral and Upper Dir, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was scheduled the address public meetings in Chitral on March 20 and in Upper Dir on March 21.

Sources further said that Bilawal Bhutto has postponed the public meetings in Chitral and Upper Dir due to bad weather. The PPP will announce new dates for holding public meetings soon.

