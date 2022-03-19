PTI MNA asks PM to step down

ISLAMABAD – As rebellion within PTI looks growing with each passing day, a senior lawmaker of the ruling party from Karachi on Friday came out openly to support the proposal of minus one formula and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down to ensure that the present set-up completes its five-year tenure.

While talking to a private TV channel, PTI MNA Najeeb Haroon said that PM Imran Khan should bring someone else within the party as the next premier and sacrifice himself for the sake of the party.

He said that this was necessary to save the party and ensure that the PTI government should remain functional till 2023.

The remarks of the founding member of the PTI came a day after over a dozen dissident lawmakers of the PTI changed their loyalties openly by voicing concerns against the performance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

A day earlier, MQM-P which is a key ally of the federal government had also given a hint of the minus one formula by saying that the incumbent government may complete its tenure, but it was difficult for PM Khan to survive the no-trust motion, tabled by the opposition in the National Assembly.

On the other hand, the government has rejected the proposal and ruled out any possibility of minus one formula.

Haroon said that he stood by the party policy but the country could not tolerate the present political turbulence if everyone showed stubbornness. “PM Imran Khan, being the head of his own party can introduce someone else (as the premier) within the party on which the PTI and its allies should have consensus.” I, being the senior member of the party, am complled to speak publicly, he also said.

In April 2020, Haroon had resigned as MNA, citing his inability to take any steps in the last 20 months for the betterment of his constituency—Karachi’s NA-256 and overall the metropolitan city.

Some weeks later, he had withdrawn his resignation after PM Imran Khan had ensured him to address his grievances.