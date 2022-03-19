News Desk

PTI moves resolution in Sindh Assembly for solidarity with PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs have moved a resolution in Sindh Assembly expressing solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI MPAs Shahnawaz Jadoon, Rabistan Khan and Saeed Afridi have submitted a resolution in the provincial legislature to express confidence over the leadership of the prime minister.

“The prime minister has taken a strong stance against Islamophobia before the world community,” according to the text of the resolution. ” No leader has taken the stance for Islam in this manner earlier,” according to the resolution moved by the party’s MPAs.

“The prime minister has guided the country out of the misery, destitution and political instability,” the text read.

PTI Sindh leaders yesterday said that a large number of people from Sindh will depart for Islamabad to attend the PTI’s power show scheduled for March 27 at D-Chowk in a bid to express solidarity with the prime minister.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as the leader of the Islamic world as he played pivotal role in the passage of a historical resolution against Islamophobia in the United Nations,” Haleem Adil Sheikh, the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, accompanied other PTI MPAs, said at the assembly building.

