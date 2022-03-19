PTI workers go berserk; storm into Sindh House

| Two MNAs released after brief

detention; 13 workers in police custody

ISLAMABAD – Police have arrested two members of National Assembly alongwith 13 other supporters of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) on Friday on charges of storming into Sindh House by breaking the main gate of the building during a protest demonstration against dissident MPs who joined opposition’s camp, sources informed.

The detained MNAs, identified as Faheem Khan and Atta Ullah, however, have been released from Aabpara police station, they said. The other 13 workers of ruling party are still under custody of the police, sources mentioned.

Meanwhile, many other MPs and government functionaries reached outside the Police Station Secretariat and also spoke with media. Federal Minister on Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Khan ordered capital police chief to take legal action against workers involved in making forceful entry into Sindh House.

According to sources, a large number of PTI workers and leaders assembled oustide Sindh House in capital and staged a massive protest against the dissident MNAs of party.

Many PTI workers brought plastic made small containers of water (commonly known as Lota) with them as protest to vent their anger against the disgruntled MNAs who joined opposition camp and to show loyalty with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A mob comprised PTI workers and Insaaf Youth Wing went berserk and stormed into Sindh House by smashing the main gate and started sloganeering against the PTI MNAs and in PM Imran Khan’s support.

The irate protestors crushed the lotay under their feet.

Sensing the sensitivity of the situation and following of orders of Interior Minister, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and cordoned off the area.

As many as 15 protestors including two MNAs Faheem Khan and Atta Ullah were held for participating in protest.

All the detained protestors were moved to PS Secretariat.

In a statement, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed condemned the party workers attack on Sindh House.

He said he had issued orders to IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas to arrest the PTI supporters who were involved in the unfortunate incident.

“The situation is under control now,” he said.

He further said that security has been beefed up around the lodge and police have been instructed to take strict actions against protesters.

PTI Secretary General and Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umer also reached at the spot and ordered the violent protestors of PTI to evacuate the Sindh House immediately.

He said the workers of PTI should not make part of any such activity that is against the law of the land.

“PTI believes in rule of law and taking law into hands is against our policy,” said Asad Umer.

Meanwhile, scores of PTI workers, under the leadership of Amir Mughal, a local leader, also protested against the disgruntled MNAs outside National Press Club.

The demonstrators held placards and posters depicting the faces of the MNAs covered in black ink and red cross.

They also crushed Lotas under feet to vent their anger against the dissident MNAs.

Meanwhile, the holding protests and rallies have been banned by the district government in Red Zone during the 48th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers. “Strict action will be taken against those found involved in the violation of ban,” said SSP Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran.

On the other hand, police have registered a case against 15 to 20 workers of PTI on charges of storming into Sindh House, violating section 144 and interfering into police matters, according to a spokesman.

First Information Report (FIR) was chalked against PTI workers on plaintiff of Qurban Ali Anwar, SHO/SI PS Secretariat, under sections 427/186/188/147/149 of PPC.

Of 20, police have arrested 13 workers of PTI from the spot and were moved to police station, he said.

Those were arrested by police identified as Dr Ikhlaq, Wajahat Sami, Nisar Ahmed Khan, Tauseef Jan, Junaid Israr, Fahad Navid, Amir Shehzad, Aziz Raffique, Usman, Sadaqat, Riaz Khan, Fazal e Rabi and Nahim Khattak, according to police spokesman.

Pakistan Peoples Party Friday alleged that the attack on the Sindh House by the PTI leaders and workers was ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Speaking at a news conference here, Sindh Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Sohail Anwar Sial maintained the attack was conducted on the directions of the PM who had “already lost majority” in the parliament.

Nasir Shah said the “outgoing government” was confused. “They (the protesters) entered through the gate through. They took the law into their own hands. Now let’s see what action the government takes against them,” he said, citing the invasion attempt by the PTI protesters hours earlier.

Nasir Shah said that Imran Khan was morally no more as around 30 lawmakers of his own party had defected.

On this occasion, Sohail Anwar Sial said that the longer they prolong the issue, the more people will leave the PTI. “Imran Khan had said that if 50 people told me to quit, I would leave. In the rallies of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, millions of people chanted slogans against him. Now more than 50 of his own people have asked him to give up but he is defiant,” he said.

Bilawal dares PM to impose Governor’s rule

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also dared Prime Minister Imran Khan to impose Governor’s rule in Sindh.

In a tweet, he said the Prime Minister to impose the Governor’s rule today, instead of tomorrow.

“Insha Allah (God willing), we will respond to you after coming to Islamabad,” he tweeted sharing a poem on the federal ministers’ threat of imposing the governor rule.

Later, Bilawal termed the attack on Sindh House as an act of terrorism. In a statement after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders and workers stormed the Sindh House, the PPP chief said that a “well-planned attack” on Sindh House was tantamount to an “attack on Sindh.”

He said crossing dozens of police checkpoints and reaching Sindh House by the PTI supporters in the Red Zone was a question mark. “The Sindh House is Sindh’s identity in the federation. Imran Khan showed his real hatred by invading Sindh. We are not the kind of people who take the law into our own hands but we know how to deal with rebellious elements. By attacking the residences of families of public representatives and judges of high courts, Imran Khan has also violated the sanctity of the four walls,” he said.

Bilawal said that the attackers of the parliament, Pakistan Television and parliament lodges have attacked the Sindh House and have “expressed their fascism.”

Imran Khan, he added, “is bewildered by his defeat. Such cheap tactics cannot get him the support of 172 members.”

Separately, PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack by the PTI workers on the Sindh House.

Zardari said that if Imran Khan had enough numbers, he would have demonstrated his power in the House instead of attacking the parliament lodges and the Sindh House.

“Imran Khan did not attack the Sindh House but the symbol of Sindh in the federation. Imran Khan has hurt the federal identity of Pakistan today and it is unbearable,” he said.

The former President said it was apparent to the people of Pakistan who has democratic values and who wants to push the country towards anarchy by spreading chaos.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Shazia Atta Marri congratulated the entire nation that the Prime Minister Imran Khan had “lost majority” in the National Assembly.