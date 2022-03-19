Real Madrid without Benzema to face Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico

Real Madrid’s French star Karim Benzema will be absent in Sunday’s El Clasico to be held against bitter rivals Barcelona.

Benzema, 34, sustained a calf injury to be ineligible as the Real Madrid manager confirmed his absence.

He was omitted from the squad.

“Benzema won’t play tomorrow because he hasn’t trained yet, he’s feeling a bit of discomfort, it’s a small one, but it’s preventing him from training and, obviously playing,” the Whites’ manager Carlo Ancelotti said in a pre-match online news conference on Saturday.

Benzema is the Spanish La Liga’s top scorer with 22 goals, and he also made 11 assists in the league.

This season, Benzema scored eight goals in the UEFA Champions League as well.

Real Madrid on Saturday announced their El Clasico squad as Eden Hazard, Marco Asensio, Luka Jovic, Gareth Bale, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, and Mariano Diaz were named forwards.

The match at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium will kick off at 2000GMT.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s 19-year-old forward Ansu Fati had a hamstring injury in late January. He is still recovering.

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest also faced a muscle injury in his left hamstring, the club confirmed on Friday.

Real Madrid have 66 points in 28 matches to lead La Liga, while third-place Barcelona collected 51 points in 27 matches.

Sevilla are in the second spot with 56 points.

Atletico Madrid have 51 points to come fourth in the standings.