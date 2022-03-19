Russia uses Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for 1st time in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Saturday that it used hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine to destroy an underground weapons depot.

“On March 18, Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic ballistic missiles destroyed a large underground storage facility for missiles and aviation ammunition of Ukrainian troops in Delyatin, Ivano-Frankovsk region,” said Igor Konashenkov, the ministry spokesperson.

He said the Russian armed forces continue to conduct the “special military operation” that began on Feb. 24 and has drawn international condemnation and severe financial restrictions on Moscow.