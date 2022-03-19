Section 144 imposed in Islamabad for 2 months

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has decided to extend the radius of Red Zone up to one kilometre from the outer periphery on all sides amid the heated political atmosphere, especially in the federal capital to ensure public peace, tranquillity and maintenance of law in the city.

Islamabad district administration issued an Order in this regard on Friday under section 144 of the Cr PC 1989. The Order said that it has been brought to the notice of the district administration that certain segments of society are planning to organise unlawful assemblies including protests inside sensitive areas including the Red Zone within the jurisdiction of ICT inside the Red Zone. “Hence it is necessary to control such gatherings/activities which present a threat to public peace, tranquillity and maintenance of law and order,” read the Order.

The Order prohibited all kinds of gathering of 5 persons or more, processions/rallies and demonstrations inside the Red Zone (Comprising area West from the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Murree Road including new embassy of China, area South of University Road up to the 4th Avenue, area South of Khayaban-e-Iqbal from 4th Avenue up to AtaTurk Avenue, area East of Ata Turk Avenue up to Jinnah Avenue, area East of Embassy Road up to Khayaban-e-Suherwardy Road, area North of Shahre-e-Suharwardi up to Serena Chowk, area North of Dhokri Chowk (Convention Centre Chowk on Kashmir Highway) up to intersection of Murree Road and 3rd Avenue) are areas outside the Red Zone within 1 kilometre radius from the outer periphery of the Red Zone on all sides. The Order shall remain in force for a period of two months.