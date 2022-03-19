Shujat calls ‘bundles of currency notes’ claims fake

No-trust move against PM

LAHORE – Declaring the reports of alleged horse-trading mere propaganda, former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) president Chaudhry Shujat Hussain Friday said that it was the first no-confidence motion in the history of the country which did not involve any buying or selling of votes.

“I was seeing in the newspapers and TV that “bundles of notes” are being distributed ahead of the no-confidence motion, adding that even Prime Minister Imran Khan had mentioned that “bundles of notes” were being distributed in Sindh House,” he said.

But there is no truth in such reports,” he said in a statement here.

Ch Shujat also expressed his wonder over the announcement of protest rallies by the government. “The government always tries to stop the rallies, but this is the first time that the government and the opposition are holding rallies on the same issue,” he observed, adding that the opposition was insisting on rallies because of the government’s obduracy. “I once again appeal to both the government and the opposition to immediately postpone the programme of their rallies,” he appealed.

Commenting on a federal minister’s statement that those intending to vote against the prime minister will have to pass through a gathering of one million people, Ch Shujat said: “When a voter decides to cast his vote, he cannot be stopped by a gathering of even 100 million.”