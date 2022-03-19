Those hindering national development will get nothing: CM Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that those who are creating hindrance in the process of national development will get nothing and the government will continue to compete with the “Heer Mafia” under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

This was stated by him while talking to parliamentarians from different districts who called him at CM’s office on Saturday and expressed complete confidence in his leadership. Those who met with the chief minister included Latasib Sati, Peer Mukhtar, Mohi ud Din Khoosa, Sami Ullah Ch., Syed Raza Bukhari, and others.

Usman Buzdar said that the defeated elements had failed in the past and will meet the same fate in the future as well. The opposition will face the embarrassment this time as well and an effort to create political chaos and anarchy will be foiled, he added.

He reiterated that we are united under the leadership of PM Imran Khan and will remain unified. He said that opposition, by creating political instability and anarchy, is playing with the future of the nation as creating hurdles in the national progress is the main agenda of the opposition.

The chief minister further stated said that government will deal with the negative agenda of the opposition with the support of the people. He further maintained that defeat is the destiny of the opponents, no matter how many

“Mandies” they organize as the public opinion is against them. No-Confidence Motion will meet with failure like every conspiracy hatched by opposition, he added.

The overall political situation, ongoing development projects also came under discussion during the meeting. Chief Whip Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah and PTI’s leader from Southern Punjab Awais Drishak were also present

on the occasion.